Russian President’s spokesman tests positive for coronavirus – Panorama

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday stated he checked positive for the coronavirus as well as was getting therapy in health center, information companies reported.

“I am ill. I’m being treated,” Peskov was priced quote as claiming by Russian information companies TASS as well as Interfax, which defined he had actually COVID-19

It is kept in mind that Dmitry Peskov is the 4th elderly federal government authorities to have actually dropped ill, after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova as well as Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev stated they checked positive for the coronavirus.

None were reported to be in a significant problem, with just Mishustin in health center that was still holding some conferences by video clip web link.