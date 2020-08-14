Russian power lifter fractures both knees while attempting to squat nearly 900 pounds

Alexander Sedykh was seriously hurt while contending in the 2020 World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WPRF) Championships kept in Dolgoprudny, which remains in the Moscow area of Russia, the Russian state-run news firm RIA Novosti reported.

In a video posted by WRPF on Facebook , Sedykh might be seen attempting to squat the barbell– weighing about 882 pounds– and he collapses under the weight, falling onto his knees in noticeable discomfort.

Sedykh went through emergency situation surgical treatment that lasted 6 hours, RIA Novosti stated.

“The doctor said that they assembled my knee well, and the quads were sewn with a double stitch,” Sedykh was priced estimate as stating. “My wife also wrote that my meniscus was torn and the tendons flew off. But they have already sewn them all.”