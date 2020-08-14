Russian power lifter fractures both knees while attempting to squat nearly 900 pounds

Alexander Sedykh was seriously hurt while contending in the 2020 World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WPRF) Championships kept in Dolgoprudny, which remains in the Moscow area of Russia, the Russian state-run news firm RIA Novosti reported.
Sedykh went through emergency situation surgical treatment that lasted 6 hours, RIA Novosti stated.
“The doctor said that they assembled my knee well, and the quads were sewn with a double stitch,” Sedykh was priced estimate as stating. “My wife also wrote that my meniscus was torn and the tendons flew off. But they have already sewn them all.”
WRPF did not right away react to an ask for remark from CNN.
“Everything hurts, but we are holding on,” Sedykh stated. “What is the prognosis? Two, to lie down for two months, not to move your legs! Then to re-learn to walk and recover.”
The competition has professional athletes contend in a variety of classifications, consisting of powerlifting, bench press, power mix, deadlift, and armlifting, according to RIA Novosti.
There is no schedule for Sedykh’s healing, and it is uncertain if he will try to continue his profession after he recuperates.