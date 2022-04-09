As of yesterday, the Russian peacekeepers are not only in Parukh, but also in Karaglkh, as reported by the Artsakh Public Television, President Arayik Harutyunyan stated at the sitting of the Artsakh Republic Government.

He noted that such a precedent had existed before in Yeghtsahogh, Mataghis, Taghavard.

“In the areas of the tense line of contact, where we later replaced our positions with peacekeeping forces, we have a certain stability, a calmer situation. According to the agreement of November 9, Russian peacekeepers should be deployed along the entire line of contact, that is, according to that agreement, there should be no positions by either us or Azerbaijan, but since the number of peacekeeping forces is not enough to carry it out along the entire length. “Azerbaijani units continue to be not only deployed, but also to keep our line of contact, the neighborhoods adjacent to it to prevent advance, and the fire under constant fire. We continue to be on combat duty,” said Arayik Harutyunyan.

He said that peacekeeping forces are stationed in Parukh, on several heights of Karaglkh, at the highest point are the units of the Artsakh Defense Army, volunteers, as well as the NSS units.

“Azerbaijani units are located in some heights of the mountain range, and” since yesterday “Russian peacekeepers are not only in Parukh, but also in Karaglkh,” the Artsakh President said.