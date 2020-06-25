Russian parade defies pandemic as Putin stages power bid

Image copyright

Moscow’s coronavirus lockdown was strict and long. Its end has been swift and almost total.

Veterans within their nineties joined President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for a giant 75th anniversary Victory Day parade as if facemasks and social distancing were never invented.

And across the city, with the sun’s rays finally beating down, crowds have been flooding back to parks, bars and restaurant terraces, shrugging off the weeks hiding indoors from illness as a distressing memory.

Image caption



Cafes are back business and these Muscovites are taking precautions





Officially Covid-19 has been declared “in retreat”. But with more than 600,000 cases detected country-wide, some fear such statements are aimed at clearing the way for Vladimir Putin’s political priorities: a parade, and a vote on extending his rule.

How veterans defied virus

“The whole country had been preparing all year for the Victory Day parade,” retired naval officer Alexander Goncharov says, after helping get World War Two veterans to the big event postponed from 9 May by the pandemic.

He said 28 of them, who’d occupied the seats closest to President Putin, had spent a lot more than two weeks at a sanatorium outside Moscow in pre-parade quarantine, with regular health checks and Covid tests.

On your day itself, all were covered in medals. Very few wore face coverings.

Image caption



The president addressed Russians through the parade in Red Square





“They were sure they’d be OK. They shook hands with the president with no gloves or anything,” Mr Goncharov told the BBC.

“If the leader of the country is not afraid, then I’m sure the veterans are confident too.”

The statistics might indicate a more cautious approach.

Back in April, when Mr Putin declared it too risky to press ahead with the 9 May events, Russia was detecting around 3,500 Covid cases every day. Currently the figure is twice that, although in Moscow the infection rate has been falling.

Shops, hairdressers – even the zoo – have re-opened in recent weeks. The latest restrictions were lifted on Tuesday, including on indoor cafes, playgrounds and gyms.

A day later, a large number of troops marched across the cobblestones of Red Square to mark the Soviet defeat over Nazi Germany, a minute of history Vladimir Putin describes as ‘sacred.’

Reduced audience for big day

For this big anniversary, President Putin had wanted world leaders along with him on the tribune, underlining his assertion of modern Russia as an international power as its military arsenal was paraded before them.

The pandemic put paid compared to that.

The number of heads of state who did ensure it is to Moscow were mostly from former Soviet republics. Their ranks were depleted even further when two of the Kyrgyz delegation tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the president to miss out the parade.

The public, though, defied guidelines to watch from your home on tv: mass gatherings are still barred here.

Many stood on bridges and pavements to view tanks roll through the town centre. Ignoring the mandatory facemask rule, they squeezed together behind police barriers to snap photos.

No-one stepped in to separation the crowds. This event was always intended as a patriotic boost; a feel-good day after a tough couple of months and a reminder of what Vladimir Putin represents.

It was scheduled one day ahead of the start of voting on a constitutional reform package that could see him running twice more for president.

Virus warnings ahead of vote

In a recent interview, an infectious diseases specialist in Orel, south-west of Moscow, had a stark warning about this ballot.

“Let whoever wants to vote, vote. But there’s no more hospital beds,” Viktoria Adoneva told an area paper. “There will definitely be considered a [surge in cases]; but we’ll have nowhere to place them.”

Image caption



The question for a lot of Russians is whether declaring the virus “in retreat” was timed to enable the vote to go ahead





When her words caused a national scandal she claimed they’d been distorted, but others agree.

“I think this vote will only help spread the virus,” warns Dr Anton, an ER doctor in Moscow who doesn’t want me to utilize his surname.

His own hospital is back operating as normal again after treating only Covid-19 cases at the height of the pandemic – an occasion he recalls as “terrifying”.

“The image they’re creating: the fall in patient numbers, the end of restrictions, the parade – it’s all wonderful, like there’s no problem. But there are problems,” Anton says.

A week of voting

Vladimir Putin himself argues that the constitutional reform allowing him to run again is a vote for stability, eliminating unsettling speculation over who would succeed him come 2024.

Others see it as grabbing a “window of political opportunity” to make sure he stays in power, snatched between an apparent “victory” within the virus and before the economic effects of the pandemic are fully felt.

In Moscow, those who desire to take part can vote on line.

That’s risky, according to election monitors, when it comes to vote-rigging, but safer physically in a pandemic. For those who do turn out face-to-face, voting has been spread over weekly.

“The problem is everyone’s stopped thinking about coronavirus; they think it’s all over,” Dr Anton worries.

After all, their president – who spent two months tucked away in his residence, holding video conference calls – has become walking around with out a facemask and shaking hands.

“People are edging closer and closer together on public transport and all over the place,” the physician warns. “The risk of a new outbreak is very high.”