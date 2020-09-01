Russian military jet violates NATO airspace on Friday, according to NATO

“The Russian Su-27, flying from Kaliningrad, followed the B-52 well into Danish airspace over the island, committing a significant violation of airspace of a NATO nation,” NATO’s Allied Air Command stated in a declaration.

“Danish Quick Reaction Alert aircraft were launched to counter the violation, however the violating Russian fighters turned back before interception,” the declaration included, stating, “The unauthorized intrusion of sovereign airspace is a significant violation of international law.”

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave in between Poland and Lithuania that includes a considerable Russian military existence. Bornholm island beings in the Baltic Sea less than 90 miles east of Copenhagen.

Russia stated its Su -27 fighter jet utilized to obstruct the United States Air Force B-52 bomber did not break the Danish airspace and was flying over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, Russian state media Tass reported Monday, mentioning a Russian Defense Ministry representative.