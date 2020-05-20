Russian military helicopter crashes near Moscow, crew killed – Panorama

A Mi-8 military helicopter has crashed near Moscow, killing the crew, RFE/RL studies, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The multipurpose helicopter was on a coaching flight when it went down in an unpopulated space 20 kilometers from Klin within the Moscow area, at round Eight p.m. native time on May 19, the ministry stated.

“The helicopter crew died from injuries sustained as a result of hard landing,” it stated.

It was not clear what number of crew members had been on board.

The ministry stated preliminary information recommended the helicopter crashed on account of a technical failure.