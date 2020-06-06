‘Russian mercenaries fleeing war-torn Libya’ leave teddy bear taped to mortar shell in civilian home

A sickening teddy bear bomb was left behind by Russian mercenaries fleeing war-torn Libya, government-backed forces claimed final night time.

Photographs launched on Friday present the cuddly toy taped to a mortar shell hidden underneath a desk with a tripwire.

Libyan officers mentioned the booby entice was discovered in a civilian home in Tripoli after a Russian-backed Libyan commander retreated from the capital.

Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has been combating alongside 1000’s of mercenaries despatched to assist him topple the UN-backed authorities.

Yesterday forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) captured Haftar’s final main stronghold close to the capital.

The defeat capped a sudden collapse of his 14-month offensive on the capital.

A spokesman for the the government-led counteroffensive, the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation, mentioned of the booby entice: ‘Our heroic forces inside one of many houses of civilians in the liberated capital areas discovered a baby doll planted with explosive gadgets left by Haftar’s terrorist militias earlier than their escape.’

Independent arms researcher Calibre Obscura mentioned the lethal system was typical of the strategies deployed by the shadowy Russian personal navy firm Wagner.

The bear was later seen being paraded by joyous residents in the primary sq. in Tripoli.

Mohammed Ali Abdallah, a senior adviser to the GNA, warned that Vladimir Putin was making an attempt to create chaos in the North African nation by backing the renegade General.

He mentioned if Haftar triumphed, Moscow would have a navy base ‘a stone’s throw away’ from European shores on the Mediterranean.

Mr Abdallah added that the teddy bear booby entice was ‘straight out of the Russian Wagner Group playbook’

The US navy has accused Russia of secretly deploying no less than 14 fighter jets to Libya to assist the mercenaries.

Mr Abdallah warned that Haftar posed an even bigger menace to Britain than Colonel Muammar Gaddafi who was toppled in 2011 in a transfer that plunged the nation into civil struggle.

He mentioned: ‘Khalifa Haftar is Gaddafi 2.0, Gaddafi on steroids.’

He mentioned he believed there have been now as many as 3,000 Russian mercenaries from the elite Wagner Group working in the nation.