A Russian military jet violated NATO airspace on Friday while it was attempting to intercept a US Air Force B-52 bomber flying near the Danish island of Bornholm, the alliance stated in a declaration Monday, calling the event a “significant violation of international law.”
Russian jet violated NATO airspace while attempting to intercept US B-52 bomber
