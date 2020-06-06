Russian famous actor Mikhail Kokshenov dies at 83 – Panorama

Russian actor and director, Mikhail Kokshenov, recognized to tens of millions throughout the previous Soviet Union for his notable secondary roles in cinema, has died at the age of 83, Radio Free Europe stories.

Kokshenov’s pals and the Guild of Russia’s Cinema Actors mentioned that the actor died on June 5, with out giving any particulars.

In 2017, Kokshenov survived a stroke and had not appeared in public ever since, the supply mentioned.

He acted in additional than 100 motion pictures and have become in style for his memorable portrayals of easy folks in comedies.

He acted in such movies as Sportloto-82, The Most Charming And Attractive, How Tsar Peter The Great Married Off His Moor, Weather Is Good On Deribasovskaya-It Rains Again On Brighton Beach, and plenty of others.