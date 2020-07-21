Russian expert offered payment for pro-Azerbaijani comments – Panorama

Russian expert, Editor-in-Chief of “Free Mind” («Свободная мысль») journal Mikhail Delyagin has been offered payment for pro-Azerbaijani comments over the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As Delyagin wrote on his Telegram channel, he had received a call from one of Russian media outlets and was offered money to claim that Armenia had launched an offensive against Azerbaijan, targeting the country’s oil infrastructure.

“The Russian media I had not interacted with for the past year and half reached to me and offered money (amount at my discretion) to give an interview and allege that Armenia had launched an offensive against Azerbaijan to target oil infrastructure. At my polite question why Armenia, and where specifically in the zone of the conflict the Azerbaijani oil infrostruacte are located, the editor of the Moscow news outlet responded “that is the position of Baku.” Delyagin wrote.

“One day, when Baku approach is the Armenian Genocide was carried out by Russians, would Moscow media outlets collect comments for money proving that position? Isn’t it time to clean up the media space?” Delyagin asked rhetorically.