Russian energy minister contracts coronavirus – Armenian News

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus, The Moscow Times reports, pointing out Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Novak is at least the 5th Russian cabinet member to agreement Covid -19 because the break out struck the nation inMarch He had actually been set to accompany Mishustin on a working journey to Russia’s Far East today when he discovered of his medical diagnosis after showing up.

“He flew in [to the Far East] and then flew back to Moscow without ever taking part. God grant him health,” Mishustin stated, according to Interfax.

An Energy Ministry main informed the RBC news site that Novak is asymptomatic and will continue to perform his tasks from another location. He will sign up with an approaching ministers’ session of oil- producing nations by means of videoconference.

An whole swimming pool of reporters covering Mishustin’s Far East journey was likewise returned to Moscow after a few of them evaluated favorable for Covid -19.