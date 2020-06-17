Russian Emperor rules in Hampton Court at Ascot | Racing News

Russian Emperor doubled Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien’s tally for the meeting, getting the better of favourite First Receiver in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Another one to prevail from off the pace, 100-30 shot Russian Emperor challenged last and cut down Frankie Dettori on the Queen’s First Receiver late on to win by a snug half a length.

Berlin Tango had taken over two furlongs out and was still in front entering the last, only to be overhauled initially by First Receiver and then the eventual winner.

It was Moore’s 60th Royal Ascot winner and a second in as many days for him and O’Brien, following the success of Circus Maximus in Tuesday’s Queen Anne Stakes.