When you love nature, you care more than just words, no matter where you are on earth.

The Russian eco-activists who arrived in Armenia took the initiative to clean the Hrazdan gorge this morning. Dozens of Armenian citizens joined the group.

Thank you for such an exemplary initiative. Such initiatives are an example of high civic consciousness for many citizens indifferent to their environment.

Dear citizens, take care of every corner of the wonderful nature of Armenia.

MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT OF RA