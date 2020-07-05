Russian democracy is a farce. Putin wants the same fate for America (opinion)

The plebiscite
was on changing the Russian constitution to, among other activities, allow Putin to stay in power until 2036. Of course, “allow” is a silly word to utilize when Putin was always going to rule the Kremlin until he is carried out, no real matter what any bit of paper says. Even this formality was a formality; the new constitution was available for purchase on newsstands and bookstores for days ahead of the vote
. Early analysis from statistician Sergey Shpilkin shows around 22 million fake votes
out of a reported 74 million cast.
It’s fair to ask, why bother with the pretense of democracy? Dictatorships are enthusiastic about the superficial trappings of legitimacy and democracy, both as distraction and to sully the meaning of these terms. And after decades of liquidating the opposition and crushing all dissent, a despot may enjoy convinced that he’s as popular as the worthless polls, elections and state media say he is.
These sham votes aren’t simply to provide Putin with cover in Russia, where civil society scarcely exists, but to give foreign leaders the pretext of treating Putin like an equal instead of confronting him like the autocrat he is. It also allows foreign media to keep calling him “president,” putting him on par with the leaders of free countries. As with every tyrant before him, Putin thrives partly due to the cowardice of these who could deter him but choose not to.
These are not just semantics. It could be awkward, even outrageous, to create deals with dictator Putin, to trust him, or to speak fondly of him the way President Donald Trump does. The title feeds the hypocrisy, and so the myth of Putin the elected, Putin the popular, must be perpetuated.
This is a choice to be made by every foreign official and every media organization. They could make sure to mention inside their coverage that Russian elections are neither free nor fair. They could strip Putin of the democratic title of “president,” which he is unworthy — and they should.
With Russia’s disastrous coronavirus response
exposing the myth of Putin’s competence and weakening the economy further, it’s no real surprise that he is looking abroad again. In an interview for a recently-aired documentary
, Putin talked about “historical Russian territories” and condemned former Soviet republics, saying they should have “left with what they arrived, rather than taking with them gifts from the Russian people” when the USSR broke up in 1991. Considering that Putin has already invaded two former Soviet republics, Georgia and Ukraine, this must be taken as a clear threat.
Putin’s apparent desire for fresh conquest brings us to his most successful operation yet, the ascension of Donald Trump as US president. The degree of influence Russian operations had on the 2016 election can’t ever be known for sure, but whatever Putin invested, it’s repaid a thousandfold. Even apart from Trump’s bizarre loyalty to Putin personally, America’s role as a global champion of democratic values has evaporated
in a cloud of quid pro quos as a result of a president who is more likely to criticize traditional American allies than dictators like Putin and Xi Jinping.
For Putin to cross yet another border, that he needs to know he wont face any serious opposition from the US, or from a NATO that is toothless without American support.
In other words, he needs Trump to stay the White House, maybe not Joe Biden. The only consistent thing about Trump’s erratic foreign policy has been his refusal to criticize Putin, whose influence was confirmed in detail
in John Bolton’s new book. Even the shocking revelations that Russia was, according to reported intelligence, paying bounties to the Taliban
for killing US troops have been met with typical White House obfuscation and claims of ignorance.
As for what Putin may do to simply help Trump in 2020, an expanded version of the hacking and disinformation campaigns of 2016 is one among the potential worries. The Republican-led Senate seems ready to remove
a requirement for campaigns to reveal foreign support, practically rolling out a red carpet to Putin and others like the Saudis and Chinese with a vested curiosity about keeping America out — or at the very least on the sidelines — of the pro-democracy business.
Putin came to power in 1999
in no small part as a result of the bombings of Russian apartment buildings that were blamed on Chechen terrorists. Then-prime minister Putin’s brutal response brought him to prominence even as evidence mounted that the Russian security services had been caught in the act of plotting an apartment bombing in Ryazan
. As a former KGB man, Putin prefers subtler practices, but as the recent assassinations
of his political targets on foreign soil and the Afghanistan bounty program confirm, he’s got no allergy to blood, including American blood.
Along with the fear-mongering and violence, Putin exploited the legitimate grievances of the Russian people for his own gain. His themes were familiar ones: security, cultural preservation, ethnic tension. Twitter did not exist then, but if it had, Putin might have been tweeting “Law & order!” in Russian. Those of us in the Russian pro-democracy movement had the dual challenge of protesting Putin’s crackdowns while acknowledging the other problems the country faced.
I watched as Putin destroyed our fragile democracy by focusing only on his own power and wealth while mouthing nationalist rhetoric and attacking the free press. Now I’m watching Trump use many of the same ways to chip away at democracy in my new home, even though I can not complain of exile when some of my Russian colleagues have been jailed or killed.
But Trump has yet to complete his worst, a prediction I make with confidence maybe not because I understand what he can do, but because I understand what such people are with the capacity of.
Russian democracy is a farce, and Putin would like simply to inflict the same fate on the American version. In this he’s got a partner in Trump, who accuses Democrats of trying to rig the elections
, attacks voting by mail, and has done little to avoid the raging coronavirus pandemic that looks set to keep into November and sow chaos at the polls.
An ounce of deterrence is worth a pound of retaliation. US lawmakers, and candidate Biden, must inform you that any attack on the integrity of the 2020 election will be met with the harshest penalties — whether or not those attacks come from the Kremlin or from the Oval Office.
