Russian democracy is a farce. Putin wants the same fate for America (opinion)

The plebiscite was on changing the Russian constitution to, among other activities, allow Putin to stay in power until 2036. Of course, “allow” is a silly word to utilize when Putin was always going to rule the Kremlin until he is carried out, no real matter what any bit of paper says. Even this formality was a formality; the new constitution was available for purchase on newsstands and bookstores for days ahead of the vote . Early analysis from statistician Sergey Shpilkin shows around 22 million fake votes out of a reported 74 million cast.

It’s fair to ask, why bother with the pretense of democracy? Dictatorships are enthusiastic about the superficial trappings of legitimacy and democracy, both as distraction and to sully the meaning of these terms. And after decades of liquidating the opposition and crushing all dissent, a despot may enjoy convinced that he’s as popular as the worthless polls, elections and state media say he is.

These sham votes aren’t simply to provide Putin with cover in Russia, where civil society scarcely exists, but to give foreign leaders the pretext of treating Putin like an equal instead of confronting him like the autocrat he is. It also allows foreign media to keep calling him “president,” putting him on par with the leaders of free countries. As with every tyrant before him, Putin thrives partly due to the cowardice of these who could deter him but choose not to.

These are not just semantics. It could be awkward, even outrageous, to create deals with dictator Putin, to trust him, or to speak fondly of him the way President Donald Trump does. The title feeds the hypocrisy, and so the myth of Putin the elected, Putin the popular, must be perpetuated.

