Russian COVID-19 cases exceed 500,000 – Panorama

Russia recorded 8,779 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 502,436, Xinhua reported on Thursday, citing the country’s coronavirus response center.

The death toll grew by 174 to 6,532, while 261,150 people have recovered, including 8,367 during the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 1,436 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 201,221.

As of Wednesday, 321,923 people were under medical observation, while over 13.8 million COVID-19 tests have already been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Thursday.