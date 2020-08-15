Russian city holds sixth anti-Kremlin protest over detained governor By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

5/5

©Reuters People participate in a rally in assistance of previous local governor Sergei Furgal in Khabarovsk

2/5

MOSCOW (Reuters) – About 2,000 individuals signed up with another march in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in protest over President Vladimir Putin’s handling of a regional political crisis.

Residents of Khabarovsk, around 6,110 km (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, were objecting for a sixth successive weekend versus the detention of Sergei Furgal, the area’s popular governor.

Furgal was detained on July 9 in connection with murder charges he rejects. His fans state the detention is politically encouraged.

People progressed Saturday with posters checking out “Our choice” and”Freedom to Furgal” Regional authorities approximated around 2,000 individuals participated, a smaller sized turnout than previous weeks.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media wish to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR