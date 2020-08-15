Russian city holds sixth anti-Kremlin protest over detained governor By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters People participate in a rally in assistance of previous local governor Sergei Furgal in Khabarovsk



MOSCOW (Reuters) – About 2,000 individuals signed up with another march in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in protest over President Vladimir Putin’s handling of a regional political crisis.

Residents of Khabarovsk, around 6,110 km (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, were objecting for a sixth successive weekend versus the detention of Sergei Furgal, the area’s popular governor.

Furgal was detained on July 9 in connection with murder charges he rejects. His fans state the detention is politically encouraged.

People progressed Saturday with posters checking out “Our choice” and”Freedom to Furgal” Regional authorities approximated around 2,000 individuals participated, a smaller sized turnout than previous weeks.