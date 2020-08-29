Russian city holds eighth anti-Kremlin protest By Reuters





(Reuters) – Thousands of individuals required to the streets on Saturday in Russia’s far eastern city of Khabarovsk to protest versus President Vladimir Putin’s handling of a local political crisis and the presumed poisoning of his most singing critic.

“Putin, have some tea,” protesters shouted as they progressed the city’s primary road, in a referral to the case of opposition political leader Alexei Navalny who fell seriously ill this month after consuming a cup of tea at an airport coffee shop.

Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany recently after collapsing throughout a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city ofTomsk He is now in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin healthcare facility. [nL8N2FT2PE]

Residents of Khabarovsk, about 6,110 km (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, began holding weekly rallies after the July 9 detention of Sergei Furgal, the area’s popular guv, over murder charges he rejects. [nL5N2ER37S]

His advocates state the detention is politically inspired. At the rally, they displayed posters knocking “repression” and “dictatorship” and required that Furgal be launched and enabled to go back to thecity

Some likewise revealed uniformity with challengers of Belarusian leader and veteran Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko who have actually been staging public …