Russian church leader says calls to turn Hagia Sophia into mosque threaten Christianity – Middle East Monitor

Patriarch Kirill, the leader of Russia’s Orthodox Church, mentioned on Monday that calls to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque posed a menace to Christianity.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has proposed restoring the mosque standing of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, an historic constructing on the coronary heart of each the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and now one among Turkey’s most visited monuments.

The proposal has been criticised by a number of non secular and political leaders, together with the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch, non secular leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, in addition to Greece, France, and the United States.

“A threat against Hagia Sophia is a threat to all of Christian civilisation, meaning (a threat to) our spirituality and history,” Patriarch Kirill mentioned in an announcement.

“What could happen to Hagia Sophia will cause deep pain among the Russian people.”

The Kremlin mentioned on Monday it hoped Turkish authorities would take into account Hagia Sophia’s standing as a World Heritage Site.

This is a beloved world masterpiece for vacationers from all international locations who go to Turkey, together with for vacationers from Russia, for whom Hagia Sophia, as well as to its tourism worth, has a really deep sacred non secular worth,

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned.

Erdogan mentioned final week that criticism over the potential conversion of the monument – identified in Turkish as Ayasofya – was an assault on Turkey’s sovereignty. Many Turks argue that mosque standing would higher mirror the id of Turkey as an overwhelmingly Muslim nation, and polls present most Turks help a change

Hagia Sophia was an necessary place of worship for Orthodox Christians for hundreds of years till Istanbul, then generally known as Constantinople, fell to the Ottoman Turks in 1453. They turned the constructing into a mosque however after the creation of the trendy secular Turkish Republic underneath Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, it turned a museum in 1934.

Many Christians have been snug with Hagia Sophia’s standing as a museum as a result of this successfully created a impartial area that revered each the Christian and Muslim heritage of the traditional constructing, which dates again to the sixth century.

A Turkish courtroom final week heard a case aimed toward changing the constructing again into a mosque and can announce its verdict later this month.

The courtroom case, introduced by an NGO for preserving historic monuments, disputes the legality of the 1934 determination.

