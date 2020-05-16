Russian bankers who lived life of luxury in UK having riches seized after racking up £730m debts

Two Russian bankers, who lived in luxury in England, face having their property seized by monetary investigators after they have been declared the second-biggest bankrupts in British historical past.

Financial investigators are looking out to say former Russia’s National Bank Trust (NBT) shareholders Ilya Yurov and Nikolay Fetisov’s property.

This comes after they have been accused of siphoning off prospects’ financial savings by way of a community of shell corporations, The Times reported.

Mr Yurov, 48, and Mr Fetisov, 49, who purchased NBT in 2003, have joint debts of £730million.

Mr Yurov’s spouse, Nataliya Yurova, 50, paid £4.1million in 2012 with no mortgage to purchase Oxney Court in Kent. The additionally personal 5 different properties, value a complete of greater than £6million

Mr Fetisov and his spouse Elena Pischulina, 47, dwell at a mansion in Oxshott, Surrey purchased for £4.25million in 2012 (pictured)

They have been praised for remodeling NBT and used their wealth to purchase luxury mansions, costly and chartering non-public jets.

But they’re now Britain’s second-biggest chapter, with the most important bankrupt believed to have been Vladimir Kekhman, who described himself because the ‘banana emperor of Russia’.

In 2012, Mr Kekhman was declared bankrupt with £1.05billion in debt.

The High Court in London declared Mr Fetisov and Mr Yurov as bankrupt after discovering out they used 1.5million savers’ deposits to fund dozens of entrance corporations they owned.

NBT collapsed in 2014, was rescued with a $1billion (£826million) taxpayer bailout and was later taken over by Otkritie Financial Corp.Bank in a restoration course of.

It was the 27th largest financial institution in Russia with greater than 1.5 million depositors and 400 branches.

By the time the financial institution collapsed in 2014, Mr Yurov and Mr Fetisov had fled from Russia to England, the place they now dwell with their households in luxury.

But their property could possibly be seized as Mazars accountants have been appointed to hint the bankers’ cash and the offshore community.

Mr Yurov’s spouse, Nataliya Yurova, 50, paid £4.1million with no mortgage to purchase Oxney Court in Kent in 2012.

The couple additionally personal two properties in Cyprus and three flats in Chelsea, London, value a complete of greater than £6million, The Times reported.

Mr Fetisov and his spouse Elena Pischulina, 47, dwell at a mansion in Oxshott, Surrey, purchased for £4.25million in 2012.

The property is claimed to have gone up in worth to £5.51million for the reason that couple purchased the house, in accordance with Zoopla.

They employed Bruce Willis because the face of the financial institution for £1.5million a yr. He was featured in an commercial alongside the phrase ‘once I want cash I merely take it’ (pictured)

The luxurious mansion has an indoor swimming pool that appears out onto the backyard and a luxurious cinema.

They additionally personal a £1.6million flat in Chelsea and a £3.45million Moscow dacha.

The Bank introduced a declare in opposition to the 2 former shareholders and their wives when it turned clear the lads have been concerned in a critical fraud.

They brought on the financial institution to lend billions to offshore corporations, which have been secretly managed by the 2 bankers.

A 3rd shareholder, Sergey Belyaev, was additionally concerned in the fraudulent scheme and collapse of NBT and is claimed to be dwelling in America.

During the case, the High Court heard that fairly than declaring the financial institution’s monetary standing, the bankers employed English ‘fixer’ Benedict Worsley to run an offshore community.

The 52-year-old created Cyprus entrance corporations for the bankers and organized for them to constitution superyachts and personal jets, which have been paid for with the financial institution’s funds.

The two bankers employed Die Hard actor Bruce Willis because the face of their financial institution for £1.5million a yr. His was featured in an commercial alongside the phrase ‘once I want cash I merely take it’.

The bankers denied wrongdoing and would possibly enchantment in opposition to the verdicts.

The earlier proprietor of NBT, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was as soon as Russia’s richest man however now lives in exile in London.

But the bulk of their property is claimed to be hid in a community of corporations, which hid cash they moved out of Russia.

Paul Rouse, head of consumer providers at Mazars Restructuring Services, stated: ‘These people have amassed important wealth and property the world over while on the helm of NBT and now the method of asset restoration will start in order to compensate NBT and the opposite collectors.’

The two bankers are needed in Russia on legal expenses referring to the collapse of the financial institution.

Their extradition has been refused by British courts, which dominated that they’d not be given truthful trials.