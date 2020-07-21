Russian, Azerbaijani defense minister talked over the phone – Panorama

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov, a military-diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.
According to the source, the conversation was held on the initiative of Baku.
During the conversation, various issues related to the relationship and cooperation of the military departments of the two countries were discussed, the source said.
