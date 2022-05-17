Initially, this decision was valid until May 31, and in case of expiration, the chess players would be automatically returned to their national federations. However, it became known that FIDE has extended their permit to participate in international competitions for six months. This was reported by the FIDE press service.

In order to be allowed to play under the flag of the International Chess Federation, the chess players of these two countries must send a request to the federation.

It should be reminded that the FIDE Council has banned the Russian and Belarusian national teams from competing under its auspices.

Ashot HAKOBYAN