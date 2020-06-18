Russian ambassador to Armenia meets with Prosperous Armenia MPs – Panorama

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin met on Wednesday with Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan and Chairman of the parliament’s Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Mikayel Melkumyan, who represent the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction.

“During the talks, the parties discussed the development of Russian-Armenian inter-parliamentary relations, Russia’s support in the fight the coronavirus infection, that has been provided to Armenia both in bilateral format and within the framework of general integration associations,” the Russian Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

The parliamentarians also shared their views on some facets of Armenia’s domestic political agenda, the statement said.