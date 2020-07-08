Russia working on immediate Libya cease-fire with Turkey – Panorama

Russia and Turkey are working on an immediate cease-fire agreement for the conflict in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the Interfax news agency.
Lavrov said the Libyan National Army (LNA), which Russia backs, is preparing to sign a cease-fire document and hopes that Turkey will have the ability to convince the country’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) to do exactly the same.
