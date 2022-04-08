“From the beginning, we assume that all the work that is being done on the demarcation, the unblocking of communications, the normalization of relations, is based on the agreements reached between the presidents of Armenia, led by Vladimir Putin,” he said in Brussels. An agreement was reached on the establishment of a demarcation commission on the question of whether Russia will participate in the process, taking into account the fact that the Russian General Staff has maps, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference.

According to Sergey Lavrov, the framework for the agreement reached with Charles Michel in Brussels on the establishment of a demarcation commission by the end of April is the same as that reached in 2021 in Sochi. Then he said ․ “I would like our European partners to understand that this path is the same ․ It was created by three presidents in 2020 and 2021. But I noticed that in the message spread by the results of the meeting between Mr. Michel, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Russia is not mentioned anywhere. This proves that the EU leadership wants to use the Karabakh issue to emphasize their Russophobia. This is painful. Meanwhile, Russia will never sacrifice allied interests to any geopolitical games.

We are fully inclined to help Armenia and Azerbaijan return to normal life. And part of that work is demarcation. And today we reaffirmed that the decision of the three leaders remains in force. to inform that the issues will be solved more effectively in that dimension. “

Referring to the meeting in Brussels, Sergey Lavrov noted that Charles Michel also raised economic issues, as well as issues related to the role of the European Union. Sergey Lavrov described this as “pure European delicacy, which we are very well acquainted with.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan