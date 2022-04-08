Citizens convicted of minor crimes in Russia to be extradited to CIS countries ․ The bill was approved, said Vladimir Gruzd, a member of the Russian government commission and chairman of the Russian Bar Association.

He clarified that we are talking about foreign citizens against whom the sanction imposed by the Russian court does not impose deprivation of liberty or against whom conditional imprisonment has been applied.

The law-breaking citizens will not be returned to the homeland unless guarantees are given that the person, after returning, will continue to serve his sentence.

“For example, if the crime for which he is convicted here is not considered a crime in another country or if the local legislation does not provide for control over the probationer. “In those cases, the convict will remain in Russia until the end of his sentence,” RIA Novosti quoted Gruzd as saying.