Russia: who wanted Alexei Navalny dead? 

Alexei Navalny’s visit to Siberia last week went like most of the trips he has taken across the country to galvanise anger against President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s most popular opposition leader posed for selfies with supporters, took a dip in the Tom river, and evaded a conspicuous tail from Russian secret services.

On the flight back to Moscow, Mr Navalny abruptly broke out in a sweat, became disoriented and collapsed in the plane’s bathroom, where he could be heard groaning in pain before he lost consciousness. A week later, he remains in a coma after being evacuated to Berlin, where doctors said test results suggested he had been poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor, whose uses range from medicines and pesticides to nerve agents.

The attack on Mr Navalny — at least the sixth such attempt against a Russian dissident in the past five years — has provoked international condemnation on a scale not seen since the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal with the nerve agent novichok, in the UK in 2018.

Russia claims it found no evidence Mr Navalny was poisoned and has dismissed accusations of state involvement as “empty noise.” Although Mr Navalny’s allies point the finger squarely at the Kremlin, the activist has built up a long list of powerful enemies.

