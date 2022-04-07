“Voice of America”. 93 countries in the UN General Assembly voted in favor of this decision, 24 against and 58 abstained. Armenia abstained from voting

The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council in connection with “gross, systematic human rights abuses committed by the Russian military during hostilities in Ukraine.”

93 countries voted in favor of Russia’s expulsion, 24 against (including China and Kazakhstan), 58 countries abstained (including India). Armenia and Azerbaijan, along with a number of other countries, did not take part in the vote.

Russia’s removal from the Human Rights Council required a two-thirds majority of all 193 member states of the UN General Assembly in New York (abstentions not counting).

The UN Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, consists of 47 countries.

The term of office of the country that is a member of the Council is three years. In October 2020, after a four-year break, Russia became a member of this body again.

The last time the country was expelled from the Human Rights Council was in 2011, when Libya was expelled for its violence against protesters against the Gaddafi regime.

The United States has called for the withdrawal of Russia after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: “Russia’s participation in the Human Rights Council undermines its credibility. It discredits the entire UN. “

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s vote, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Serkhiy Kislitsa, said a “yes” vote would “save the Human Rights Council, many lives around the world, in Ukraine,” while a “no” vote means a red dot on the screen that looks like the blood of the lost lives of innocent people.

Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said before the vote that “now is not the time for theatrical performances” and accused Western countries and their allies of “destroying the existing architecture of human rights.” “We reject the false accusations against us, which are based on staged events and false rumors,” Kuzmin said.

Russia has warned countries that voting “yes” or “abstaining” would be seen as an “unfriendly gesture” that would affect bilateral relations. This is stated in the document, which is referred to by Reuters.

At a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken welcomed the decision of the UN General Assembly.

A country that commits “gross” systemic human rights abuses should not be part of a body whose task is to protect those rights. The mistake was corrected today. “

Moscow is one of the most active members of the UN Human Rights Council. “It is possible that they will continue to try to influence the Council through proxies,” said one of the diplomats in Geneva.

The United Nations Human Rights Council cannot make legally binding decisions. However, his revelations send strong political signals. In addition, the Council may initiate UN investigations.

In March, the council launched an investigation into possible human rights abuses and war crimes by the Russian military in Ukraine.