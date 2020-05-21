Russia warns Israel against expansionist actions – Middle East Monitor

Russia warned Israel on Thursday against expansionist actions, saying it’d provoke violence and destabilise the scenario within the Middle East, Anadolu Agency stories.

Moscow repeatedly warned Israel against implementing unilateral plans contradicting the worldwide laws for the Middle East settlement, the Foreign Ministry mentioned in a remark, revealed on its official web site.

The annexation would make unattainable the territorial continuity of the West Bank of the Jordan River, which is a necessary situation for the viability of a future Palestinian state based mostly on the 1967 borders, it mentioned.

Khamenei: Gulf States have betrayed Palestine

“Such expansionist actions by Israel could provoke a dangerous cycle of violence in the Palestinian territories, as well as destabilise the situation in the Middle East region as a whole,” it added.

The Ministry reaffirmed Russia’s sturdy adherence to a two-state answer and known as on all sides to chorus from actions that would provoke a brand new harmful escalation within the area and hinder the creation of circumstances for the resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

Moscow continues its work with the EU, US and UN aiming to organise direct talks between Palestinians and Israelis within the close to future, the ministry mentioned.