Russia voices concern over Armenian-Azerbaijani border clashes – Armenian News

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has actually revealed its “serious concern” over the reported hostilities on a border area in between Armenia and Azerbaijan, thinking about the escalations inappropriate.

In a main declaration on Monday, it likewise hired the sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) dispute to show restraint “in strict observance of the ceasefire.”

Meantime, the Ministry likewise revealed its desire to offer the required help to the celebrations to support the scenario.

Stanislav Zas, the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Secretary-General, assembled an amazing conference with the company’s Permanent Council earlier today to talk about the scenario.

Also on Monday, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone discussion with Mr Zas to inform him on the cross-border occurrence.