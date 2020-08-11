Russia virus vaccine registered, Vladimir Putin says. But questions over its safety remain

“A vaccine against coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world this morning,” Putin stated on state TELEVISION, including: “I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity.”
Putin included that a person of his children had actually currently taken it; he stated she had a somewhat greater temperature level after each dosage, but that: “Now she feels well.”
The claim of success by Putin in the international push to make a reliable vaccine versus Covid-19 comes in the middle of recommendations that Russia has actually cut vital corners in its advancement.
Critics state the nation’s push for a vaccine is partially due to political pressure from the Kremlin, which is eager to represent Russia as an international clinical force.
Russia has actually launched no clinical information on its screening and CNN is not able to validate the vaccine’s declared safety or efficiency.
Despite this, Russian authorities have actually informed CNN that a minimum of 20 nations and some United States business have actually revealed interest in the vaccine.