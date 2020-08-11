Russia virus vaccine registered, Vladimir Putin says. But questions over its safety remain

“A vaccine against coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world this morning,” Putin stated on state TELEVISION, including: “I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity.”

The vaccine– established by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute — has yet to go through important Phase 3 trials where it would be administered to countless individuals.

Putin included that a person of his children had actually currently taken it; he stated she had a somewhat greater temperature level after each dosage, but that: “Now she feels well.”

The claim of success by Putin in the international push to make a reliable vaccine versus Covid-19 comes in the middle of recommendations that Russia has actually cut vital corners in its advancement.