Russia, Turkey and Iran– who form the Astana trio– have actually revealed their objective to hold another round of peace talks on Syria, according to a joint declaration following the 3rd conference of the Constitutional Committee of Syria kept in Geneva the other day.

The 3 guarantor nations revealed their dedication to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, consenting to “continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate Daesh/ISIL, the Al-Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda or Daesh/ISIL and other terrorist groups as designated by the UN Security Council while ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran likewise condemned the seizure and transfer of Syrian oil earnings in between a US-licensed business and “the illegitimate entity as part of its separatist agenda”, describing the YPG, the Syrian-Kurdish spin-off of the PKK terrorist group.

They went on to knock “the continuing Israeli military attacks in Syria in offense of worldwide law and worldwide humanitarian law and weakening the sovereignty of Syria and neighbouring nations too …