Russia trying to ‘exploit’ challenges of coronavirus crisis in UK, Dominic Raab says

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has accused Russia as well as other states of attempting to exploit the challenges developed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if Russia had intervened in the coronavirus response in the UK, Mr Raab told Sky News: “I truly think that coronavirus and the challenges that it has established has created a perceived chance for various different state and non-state actors through cyber, through other means.

“I think we’ve seen it in relation to Hong Kong – I think some people are arguing that it is difficult to glean whether it is true or not that this is something the national security legislation that is being put forward is being done at a time when the world’s attention has been on coronavirus.”





Pressed again, Mr Raab said: “I don’t believe they’ve made a material difference to our response in health terms but certainly Russia and other countries and indeed non-state actors begin to see the challenges that Covid has established and are trying to exploit it.

“And we’re making sure we have got the resilience, the defence and the capabilities to prevent them from doing so.”

