Washington urges Zelensky not to cease hostilities, but Russia will pursue its version of the agreement in negotiations with Ukraine, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
“Despite all the provocations, the Russian delegation will continue the negotiation process, advancing our draft agreement, which clearly and completely states all our initial, key positions and demands,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying.
