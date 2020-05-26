Russia to hold Victory Day parade on 24 June, says Vladimir Putin | World news

Vladimir Putin has stated Russia will hold its postponed Victory Day army parade on 24 June and declared that the nation’s coronavirus outbreak has stabilised, on the identical day because it posted a document demise toll from the virus.

The resolution to hold the parade in a month’s time is probably going to imply hundreds of troopers being scrambled to start rehearsals for the advanced occasion, whereas thousands and thousands of Russians stay below strict orders to shelter at house.

The price of infections in Russia has begun to sluggish, in accordance to official information, though the nation nonetheless has the third highest variety of confirmed instances of coronavirus after the US and Brazil.

Russia stated on Tuesday that one other 174 individuals had died from coronavirus, the worst single day demise toll but, though decrease than different international locations with related charges of an infection.

Putin, talking with senior officers throughout a convention name, ordered the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, to put together to hold the army parade subsequent month, an occasion that in regular years brings collectively greater than 10,000 troopers from round Russia, in addition to overseas delegations and struggle veterans.









“I order preparations to begin for the military parade in honour of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day in the capital, Moscow, and in other cities,” Putin stated, including that the state of affairs “in the country as a whole, in most regions and in the armed forces is stable”.

He famous that the brand new date matched the “legendary, historic” Victory Day parade of 1945. Putin additionally stated he hoped the nation may hold “Immortal Regiment” marches in late July, the place almost 1 million Russians collect in public to march holding pictures of members of the family who fought within the struggle.

Putin was compelled to postpone the 9 May parade in April after it turned clear the Covid-19 pandemic would make celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany a well being hazard. The occasion is a crucial public and political vacation and the Kremlin had hoped to host the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and China’s Xi Jinping on the parade. So far the leaders of Moldova and Kazakhstan have confirmed they’ll attend the rescheduled occasion.

In April the army stated it had quarantined greater than 10,000 troopers, after they’d remained at a coaching grounds exterior of Moscow till mid-April, weeks after native officers had instituted distancing measures.

Video from the coaching grounds leaked in early April confirmed hundreds of troopers in formation. The Proekt investigative web site reported that greater than 376 Russian cadets had fallen ill after the rehearsals, though that has not been confirmed by Russia’s army. Shoigu informed Putin on Tuesday that in whole 5,500 Russian troopers had fallen unwell with coronavirus since March.

Russia has the third largest outbreak of coronavirus on this planet behind the US and Brazil, with almost 350,000 whole instances reported. Officials have boasted about low mortality charges for the illness in Russia, though they’ve warned that demise charges from the virus would rise significantly in new information revealed this month.

In a number of areas, a substantial variety of deaths ascribed to pneumonia haven’t been counted amongst Russia’s official tally of coronavirus deaths.

Several dozen Russian areas have begun enjoyable coronavirus quarantine measures, however the nation remains to be figuring out between 8,000 and 9,000 instances of coronavirus every day.

Putin stated: “I order you to ensure the strictest security standards while preparing for the parade. The risks for all participants must be kept to a minimum, and better excluded.”