Russia tells US to ‘mind own business’ over media freedom

Moscow has malevolantly told the US embassy to ‘mind your own business’ after Washington’s diplomatic mission raised concern about curbs on media freedom in Russia.

Rebecca Ross, the spokeswoman for the US embassy, on Tuesday expressed concern of a clampdown on journalists in Russia.

‘Watching arrest after arrest of Russian journalists – it’s starting to appear to be a concerted campaign against #MediaFreedom,’ she tweeted.

‘Mind your own business,’ the Russian foreign ministry tweeted late Tuesday.

Earlier that day the FSB security agency, the successor to the Soviet-era KGB, arrested a respected former journalist, Ivan Safronov, 30, on suspicion of state treason.

His detention sparked an uproar among supporters and journalists who say his arrest is punishment for his coverage of Russia’s defence sector.

A person in Safronov’s defence team, Yevgeny Smirnov, has said the former journalist, who used to benefit Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers, is suspected of cooperating with Czech intelligence since 2012.

The FSB investigators think that the Czech intelligence acts under the guidance of the United States, Smirnov told AFP.

The FSB says that Safronov has collected confidential data in regards to the Russian military, defence, and security and handed it over to the intelligence of a NATO member country.

Above, the US Embassy in Russia having an LGBT pride flag hoisted to the leading facade

On Monday, a reporter from the northwestern city of Pskov was fined nearly $7,000 for ‘justifying terrorism’, in an incident that sparked an outcry.

Prosecutors had requested that Svetlana Prokopyeva be sentenced to six years in prison for a commentary of a bomb attack.

All major TELEVISION stations are under state control in Russia.

Journalists employed by print and online outlets have recently complained about increasing curbs on press freedoms and pressure from the Kremlin.