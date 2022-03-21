Moscow is suspending talks with Japan on a peace agreement with Russia over unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

In the conditions of this unfriendly position of Japan, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, it is impossible to continue the work on the peace agreement.

“Russia does not intend to continue negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty, considering it impossible to sign a basic document on bilateral relations with a country that is obviously unfriendly and seeks to harm our country’s interests,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. .