Russia supports ceasefire in Libya – Middle East Monitor

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised an ally of General Khalifa Haftar that his nation supports an “immediate ceasefire” in Libya, in response to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov expressed Moscow’s stance throughout a telephone name with Aguila Saleh Issa, the speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives in the east of the nation.

Haftar controls jap Libya and opposes the Islamist-aligned Government of National Accord (GNA), which is predicated in Tripoli.

Lavrov asserted Russia’s help for an initiative proposed by Issa in April to implement a right away ceasefire and step up inner Libyan talks with the purpose of reaching a compromise and forming a unified governing physique for the nation.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt.

