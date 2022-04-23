Russia strictly adheres to its position in the agreements on Karabakh, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters.

“I think the peacekeepers are doing everything to maintain peace and stability in the region, not to allow the situation to escalate. It is a reality accepted by everyone, including the Armenian leadership, that they play a key role in ensuring peace and security in the region. “Nobody questions that fact. I think it also dictates common sense,” said Ambassador Kopirkin.