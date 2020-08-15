Russia stops joint patrols with Turkey in Syria – Middle East Monitor

Russia has actually suspended its involvement in patrols with Turkey along the tactical M4 highway in Syria’s Idlib province.

Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova stated the other day: “Joint Russian-Turkish patrols on the Idlib highway have been stopped due to continued provocations of militants in the region.”

Zakharova specified that factions in Idlib were assaulting Hmeimim’s base in the Latakia countryside with drones, including that these attacks on Hmeimim “are extremely troubling”.

The Russian spokesperson worried that “achieving permanent stability in the de-escalation zone in Idlib is not possible unless terrorists are neutralised.”

The last joint patrol was performed a couple of days ago along the highway, covered the location from Saraqib, east of Idlib, to Ain Al-Hour, north of Latakia.

Russia has actually been performing joint patrols with Turkey along the M4 highway in Syria as part of the regards to a ceasefire contract signed previously this year.

They have, nevertheless, come under attack a variety of times, consisting of in mid-July when 3 Russian and a variety of Turkish soldiers were hurt after a roadside bomb struck their convoy.

