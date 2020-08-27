Russia set to try again with blockchain voting despite earlier setbacks

Russian telecommunication giant Rostelekom, together with the Russian Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, checked a blockchain- based voting system established in partnership with Waves Enterprise.

As regional news outlets reported, the initial test included 30,000 individuals who were checking out the platform’s performance and technical abilities. According to Rostelekom spokespeople, the system worked as planned throughout the test and did not stop working under high load.

Votes were apparently counted in less than one minute through homomorphic file encryption systems. This approach permits computations to lead to the exact same output even if the underlying information stays encrypted.

Officials kept in mind that the test assisted them to recognize some use problems. They have actually considering that promised that the feedback will be utilized to make the platform more available and instinctive.

The platform will be utilized for a partial parliamentary election in the Kursk and Yaroslavl areas on fromSep 11 through 13. An extra mock election will be carried out onAug 31 as a last check of the system prior to its live release.

This is an extension of Russia’s blockchain voting experiments, initially carried out in 2019 for the Moscow regional elections and after that in June 2020 for the questionable constitutional change referendum.

The platform utilized for the upcoming election was established in partnership with Waves Enterprise and it is an entirely independent item from previous versions.

As Cointelegraph formerly reported, the Bitfury- established platform utilized in the June election experienced significant efficiency problems, security bugs, claims of scams, and a supposed absence of openness.

While Waves ensured Cointelegraph in earlier interviews that their system does not include backdoors, critics of the previous system argued that if it can not be verified by external observers, blockchain uses valuable couple of enhancements over a central e-voting system.