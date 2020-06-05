Russia sends second batch of fighter jets to Syria – Middle East Monitor

Russia flew a batch of superior MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria, Moscow’s embassy in Damascus stated, with Syrian pilots already utilizing the planes to conduct missions throughout the nation’s airspace, Reuters studies.

President Vladimir Putin final week ordered Russia’s international and defence ministries to carry talks with its shut ally, Syria, to acquire extra amenities and maritime entry there, along with the 2 army bases it has already.

Russia’s Embassy in Syria stated on Twitter late on Wednesday that the newest batch of planes was for the Syrian army.

“Syrian Arab Army received the second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets from #Russia – in the framework of military & technical cooperation between our countries. Syrian(s) already begin to carry out missions on those planes,” it stated.

It shared a hyperlink to a May 30 report by the Syrian Arab News Agency, which cited a Syrian army supply as saying the fighters have been simpler that their earlier era and could be utilized in Syrian airspace from June 1.

The United States in late May accused Russia of deploying fighter plane by way of Syria to Libya to assist Russian mercenaries preventing for the eastern-based forces of Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).

It stated plane had arrived in Libya after being repainted to hide their Russian origin in Syria, stating that the plane would seemingly present shut air assist and offensive fireplace.

Reuters despatched a request for remark to the Russian defence ministry final week. It didn’t reply.

Libya’s civil struggle has drawn in regional and world powers with Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt backing the LNA and Turkey supporting the internationally recognised authorities of nationwide accord.

The LNA was pushed out of Libya’s capital, Tripoli, on Thursday, after a year-long assault.

