The variety of COVID-19 cases in Russia has actually climbed by 8,926 over the past day and also for the first time since May 1 this number was less than 9,000, TASS reported, pointing out the anti- coronavirus situation facility.

To day, Russia has actually validated 290,678 COVID-19 cases in all areas. The everyday development in cases went down to a document low of 3.2%, while the matching number a day earlier was 3.6%.