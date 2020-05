The variety of COVID-19 cases in Russia climbed by 8,946 in the past day to 353,427 in all areas, TASS reported the anti- coronavirus situation facility as informing press reporters on Monday.

For the tenth day in a row, the day-to-day variety of new verified coronavirus cases in Russia does not surpass 10,000

The day-to-day development price stayed the same from Sunday at 2.6%.

Some 831 new cases were videotaped in the Moscow Region.