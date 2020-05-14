Russia reports 9,974 new COVID-19 cases over the past day – Panorama

The variety of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 9,974 over the past day to 252,245, the anti-coronavirus disaster heart reported on Thursday, based on TASS information company report.

For the first time since May 2, the variety of coronavirus cases recorded per day in the nation was lower than 10,000. According to the disaster heart, the each day development in cases has dropped from 4.3% to a document low of 4.1%.

Moscow has confirmed 4,712 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the complete tally to 130,716. The each day development in infections in the capital reached 3.7% in opposition to 3.9% a day earlier.

New cases have been additionally recorded in 83 Russian areas. Some 918 cases have been confirmed in the Moscow Region, 460 in St. Petersburg, 238 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 102 in the Ivanovo Region, 98 in the Tula Region and 98 in the Republic of Dagestan.