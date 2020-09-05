Russia reports 5,205 COVID-19 cases in one day – Panorama

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 5,205 in the previous 24 hr, the overall variety of contaminated individuals has actually reached 1,020,310, the anti- coronavirus crisis center informed press reporters on Saturday, according to TASS news company.

According to the crisis center, the everyday development rate does not surpass 0.5% for 3 weeks in a row.

The least expensive everyday development rates were tape-recorded in the Nenets self-governing area (0%), the Moscow area (0.2%), Moscow, the Yamalo-Nenets self-governing area, the Tula and Smolensk areas, Tuva and Chechnya (0.3% each).

Another 671 cases were verified in Moscow, 195in St Petersburg, 168 in the Moscow area, 154 in the Nizhny Novgorod area and 144 in the Rostov area, the source stated.



