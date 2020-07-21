Russia report: UK ‘top target’ for Russia

Russia sees the UK as one of its “top targets” in the West, in line with the Intelligence and Security Committee.

The ISC’s long-awaited report said Russian influence in the UK was “the new normal“, and accused successive governments of welcoming the country’s oligarchs “with open arms”.

It called for “immediate action” to help intelligence services tackle “this very capable adversary”.

The committee criticised No 10 for delaying the report’s publication.

Downing Street was accused of delaying its release in front of December’s UK election – which it has denied.

But speaking at a press conference to launch the report, one of the ISC’s committee members, Kevan Jones, criticised the prime minister for maybe not signing it off sooner, saying there is “no reason for delay”.

The ISC’s inquiry covers several topics, including disinformation campaigns, cyber tactics and Russian expatriates in the UK.

But a lot of the “highly sensitive” detail will never be published because of fears Russia could use evidence to threaten the UK.