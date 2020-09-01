Russia re-establishes military balance ‘to Armenia’s advantage’ – diplomat – Armenian News

Russia appears to be re- developing its politico-military balance to Armenia’s benefit after the escalations provoked by Azerbaijan in July, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan stated today, talking about President Ilham Aliyev’s habits (the telephone talks with the Russian leader, and so on) as a “sign of frustration” at the defeat.

In an interview with ArmNews TELEVISION channel, the diplomat likewise highlighted the Azerbaijani authorities’ rather dissatisfied mindset to Turkey’s policy actions.

“South Caucasus is the Russian sphere of influence, so the Russians are not likely to ever abandon [the region]. Moreover, if Russia loses Armenia as an ally, it will lose the entire Caucasus, paving way for the repetition of the Ukrainian scenario, i.e. – separatist sentiments and a militarized atmosphere. What we need is to o convey the Russian elite the clear understanding that the Russian presence is in their interests in the first place and only then in ours,” he stated.

Addressing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s earlier declarations on restored efforts to prepare the diplomacy program “from a scratch”, Navasardyan questioned the implicit require deserting all the worldwide treaties. “Armenia has actually never ever revealed, after all, that it is withdrawing from the Collective Security Treaty Organization or the EAEU, it has …