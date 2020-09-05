Russia presses Germany for more detail on Navalny, urges ‘transparency’ By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Navalny attends a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters in Moscow



MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that Russian doctors who treated him initially were much more transparent than the German doctors treating him now.

Germany, where Navalny is in hospital, has said he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent and wants the perpetrators held to account. Russia has until now not opened a criminal investigation and said there is no evidence yet of a crime.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow wanted to find out from Germany what exact substance caused Navalny to fall ill in Siberia last month.

“According to the version of our doctors it wasn’t a poisoning,” Peskov said. “The German specialists managed to establish some kind of poisonous substance. We’re counting on a dialogue with our German colleagues.”

He added: “Investigative actions are being carried out by our specialists, and if there is confirmation of the presence of poisonous substances in the biological material of the patient (Navalny), then of course legal consequences will follow. We ask everyone to rely…