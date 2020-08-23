Russia plans COVID-19 vaccine output at 6 million doses a month: RIA By Reuters

©Reuters A picture reveals the production of vaccine versus the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) near Moscow
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia anticipates to produce in between 1.5 million and 2 million doses each month of its prospective COVID-19 vaccine by the year end, slowly increase production to 6 million doses a month, the RIA news company mentioned market minister Denis Manturov as stating onSunday
Large- scale screening of the vaccine, established by Moscow’s Gamaleya institute, is because of begin in Russia next week.
