Russia plans COVID-19 vaccine output at 6 million doses a month: RIA By Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia anticipates to produce in between 1.5 million and 2 million doses each month of its prospective COVID-19 vaccine by the year end, slowly increase production to 6 million doses a month, the RIA news company mentioned market minister Denis Manturov as stating onSunday

Disclaimer:

want to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying costs are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as a outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as a outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals included within this site …