Russia paid the Taliban BOUNTIES for killing American troops in Afghanistan

In one other brazen assault on the U.S., a Russian navy intelligence unit has secretly paid bounties to Taliban-linked fighters to kill U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, in keeping with a bombshell New York Times report.

The report represents a lethal escalation in Moscow’s repeated efforts to undermine U.S. coverage, and got here as the administration was in search of to seek out methods to extract itself from the decades-long struggle by making peace with the Taliban.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the exercise, the New York Times reported Friday, citing officers briefed on the matter – however the U.S. took no evident motion.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops, with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani standing behind him, throughout an unannounced go to to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. A Russian navy unit paid Taliban fighters bounties to kill American forces, in keeping with the New York Times

There have been instances when the bounties have been in truth paid, in keeping with the paper, though it didn’t determine particular U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan have been killed because of the Russian bounty funds, in keeping with the paper. The cash went to Islamist militants.

The matter was mentioned at the White House nationwide safety council. Twenty Americans have been killed final 12 months in the bloody Afghan struggle, which started in 2001.

According to the paper, U.S. coverage members developed a ‘menu’ of choices, from a diplomatic slap to additional will increase in U.S. sanctions or different unnamed responses. But officers mentioned the White House has taken no response up to now.

The group paying the cash was described as a Russian navy intelligence unit, which the paper didn’t determine by identify.

In this {photograph} taken on August 28, 2017 US Marines preserve watch as unseen Afghan National Army troopers take part in an IED (improvised explosive machine) coaching train at the Shorab Military Camp in Lashkar Gah in the Afghan province of Helmand

In this photograph taken on June 6, 2019, US troopers look out over hillsides throughout a go to of the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan General Scott Miller at the Afghan National Army (ANA) checkpoint in Nerkh district of Wardak province

A U.S. Army carry staff strikes the switch case containing the stays of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble throughout a dignified switch at Dover Air Force Base, December 25, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. The Times didn’t determine which of 20 American forces have been killed after alleged bounty funds from a Russian navy intelligence unit

The U.S. has already sanctioned Russia following the nation’s interference in the U.S. elections, which prosecutors linked to President Vladimir Putin. The Trump administration took no motion to retaliate for the bounties, in keeping with the report

Afghan Taliban fighters and villagers attend a gathering as they have fun the peace deal signed between US and Taliban in Laghman Province, Alingar district on March 2, 2020

Trump acquired substantial criticism throughout the 2016 marketing campaign for his repeated calls to enhance relations with Moscow. Then after he took workplace, he got here beneath fireplace for his closed-door assembly with Russian President Vladimir Putin with solely translators current, and for publicly accepting Putin’s denial of interference in the elections.

Former Trump nationwide safety advisor Mike Flynn pleaded responsible to mendacity to the FBI about his Russia contacts after urging the Russian ambassador to not retaliate towards U.S. sanctions imposed throughout the Obama administration for election interference.

Flynn then sought to reverse his responsible plea.

The revelation follows severe allegations in a brand new guide by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who claims Trump requested Chinese President Xi Jinping to assist his reelection by shopping for U.S. farm merchandise.

Trump weathered a House Democratic impeachment effort after the launch of his name to the president of Ukraine urging investigations of rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump mentioned the name was ‘good’ and was acquitted of impeachment articles on abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress.

The CIA, the NSA, and the Pentagon all declined remark to the paper.

In February the U.S. inked a cope with the Taliban that will result in an finish to the struggle, the longest in U.S. historical past, whereas slowing drawing down U.S. forces. ‘I actually consider the Taliban desires to do one thing to indicate that we’re not all losing time,’ Trump mentioned after the U.S. and the Taliban reached the settlement in Doha. He mentioned he can be assembly with Taliban leaders and added: ‘They will probably be killing terrorists. They will probably be killing some very dangerous folks. They will preserve that battle going.’

Russia has longstanding ties to Afghanistan, having been ousted by Mujahadeen forces who bought American backing in the 1980s after Russia’s 1979 invasion.

Last fall, Trump referred to as off secret conferences with the Taliban deliberate for Camp David throughout one part of peace talks after a automobile bomb assault in Kabul. The talks finally resumed.

Taliban officers held talks in Moscow in September following the collapse of U.S.-Taliban balks. Russia publicly burdened dialogue at the time, Al Jazeera reported at the time, quoting Russia’s TASS information company.